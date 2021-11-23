State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 307 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.12 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

