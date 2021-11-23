State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 623 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGIH stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

