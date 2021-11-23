State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

