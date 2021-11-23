State Street Corp Acquires 658,891 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 266.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,891 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.05.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.