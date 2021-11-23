State Street Corp Buys 981,570 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

