State Street Corp Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of The RMR Group worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 171,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

