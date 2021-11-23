State Street Corp Has $13.24 Million Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $3,504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,764,789 shares of company stock worth $444,344,645 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -68.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

