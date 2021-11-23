State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,318,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

TRIL opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

