State Street Corp Sells 393,536 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

