State Street Corp Sells 5,660 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.86% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $797.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

