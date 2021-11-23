Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STEM opened at $22.56 on Monday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,917 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stem by 81.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252,801 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stem by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stem by 325.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stem by 620.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 242,439 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

