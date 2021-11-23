StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $6,895,100.39 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $6,895,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STEP traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 920,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.