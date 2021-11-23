StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $17,237,828.72 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

