Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.