Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Purple Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 27,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,244% compared to the average daily volume of 2,042 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.