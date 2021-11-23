Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,528% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

