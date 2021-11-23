StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bradesco Corretora

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Bradesco Corretora from $49.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of STNE opened at $17.01 on Monday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

