Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA opened at $411.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

