Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 26.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,058. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

