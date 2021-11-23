Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $257.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $130.88 and a 1 year high of $273.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

