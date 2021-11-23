Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNAX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46. Stryve Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryve Foods Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

