Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a 86.00 price objective (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

