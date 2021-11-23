Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $87,457.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,180,430 coins and its circulating supply is 39,480,430 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

