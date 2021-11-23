Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.9 days.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUUIF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

