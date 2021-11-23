SuperLauncher Price Tops $2.64 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00004609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 134.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,414,295 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

