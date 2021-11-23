SureRemit Price Hits $0.0026 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $163.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

