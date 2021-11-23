Surevest LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,262,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

