Surevest LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $638,000.

DFAX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 231,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,979. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35.

