Surevest LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $187.28. 4,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

