SVB Leerink Cuts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.