Swap Hits Market Cap of $738,308.95 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Swap has a market capitalization of $738,308.95 and $897.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,379,647 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

