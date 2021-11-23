Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

