Syneos Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 244,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

