SynLev Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $856,507.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $121,153.54 and approximately $856,507.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.