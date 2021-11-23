Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.