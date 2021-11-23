SysGroup’s (SYS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SYS opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.90 million and a PE ratio of 61.00.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

