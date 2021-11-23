SysGroup’s (SYS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
SYS opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.90 million and a PE ratio of 61.00.
SysGroup Company Profile
