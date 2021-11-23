Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.01.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $124.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.