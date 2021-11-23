Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 84.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 85.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

