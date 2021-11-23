Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $733.43

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.43 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 668.40 ($8.73). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 668.40 ($8.73), with a volume of 1,111,006 shares.

TATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

