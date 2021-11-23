Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE TMHC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 384.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

