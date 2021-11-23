Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

TSVNF stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

