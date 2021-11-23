Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.59.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

