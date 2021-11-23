Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

