Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 1,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,139. Terex has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.