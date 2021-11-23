Tether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84.64 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $72.53 billion and approximately $84.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 72,493,043,702 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

