The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 810,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ACOPF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

