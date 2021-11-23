The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,476 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

