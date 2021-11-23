The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ExOne were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExOne by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExOne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExOne by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

