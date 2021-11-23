The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BHIL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

