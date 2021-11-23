The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.76. 2,074,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 221,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

